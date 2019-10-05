35K passengers on 17 ships expected to bring $4 million in economic impact to Norfolk in coming months

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready to see some cruise ship traffic in Norfolk this fall and winter.

Norfolk will host more than 35,000 cruise passengers from 17 different ships, which could mean some extra green for local businesses.

You may have noticed a one of its kind expedition luxury cruise ship called the “Scenic Eclipse” docked in downtown Norfolk on Thursday.

Photo Courtesy – Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

The ship set sail Friday morning, but we’ll see another on Sunday morning and another Sunday night.

With every docking comes an opportunity for local businesses and the city overall to make money and a good impression.

Nauticus director Stephen Kirkland says according to the cruise industry, “On average they spend abut $125 per person, that’s $4.4 million put in this region and that’s real growth,” he said.

Phil Smith, owner of Brick Anchor Brew House on Granby Street, rolls out a welcome sign every time a cruise ship docks downtown.

Did he see a boost with the last docking? “Not as much as I would like, but it really is based on when they are docking,” he said.

Recently that’s been in the morning, so Smith said his friends who sell breakfast may do better.

Will Turney sells a different kind of brew at Vessel Craft Coffee in Selden Market.

He also saw about double the foot traffic, but double the profit?

“I don’t know if it really translated to that, but there were definitely spurts of the day that were busier than normal.”

Kirkland tells us many passengers are from Europe and take excursions to Williamsburg, while others shop at the mall or grab a burger.

He watched many re-boarding with bags from Dillard’s and Victoria’s Secret. So many visited the Wisconsin that they’ve also decided to open the museum on Mondays when ships dock.

When Mein Schiff from Germany pulls in this weekend, Smith could see more traffic.

“They like coming here because we have 60 taps.”

He’s getting ready to roll out a new sign, in German, to welcome them.