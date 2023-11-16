CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – This year marks the 31st year of the Turkey Brigade. It was started by The Rose and Womble Foundation with 25 meals. Throughout the years, the Foundation has donated over 28,000 baskets of food for families in need.

WAVY10’s Brett Hall was at the Chesapeake location early Thursday morning as organizers were getting everything set up for this season’s event.

The goal for this year’s Brigade is to feed 3,500 families in Southeast Virginia and Northeast North Carolina.

The dinner will include a turkey, cans of peas, corn, green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, a bag of potatoes and a bag of apples. The foundation also supplies families with an aluminum cooking tray for the turkey and a reusable shopping bag.

Thursday, over 40 community groups came to pick up the meals to distribute them.

Monetary donations will be accepted until Dec. 4. Click here to make an online donation.

For more information about the Annual Turkey Brigade, visit the RW Towne Foundation’s website.