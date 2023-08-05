WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Construction for the Colonial Parkway will begin Aug. 14.

The Great Americans Outdoors Act, or GAOA, Legacy Restoration Fund is providing approximately $123 million for the rehabilitation project. This will be the first major project for the parkway since it fully opened to traffic in 1957. The entire project includes: rehabilitation of around 10 miles of parkway and 11 bridges, replacement of two bridge decks, repairs to Williamsburg tunnel and rehabilitation of the storm-water drainage systems.

The first phase of construction will close Ballard Street in Yorktown to Fusiliers Road, which will remain open. However, Route 17 access ramps will be close. There will also be a replacement of the bridge deck over Route 17.

The parkway will be closed from Route 199, south of Williamsburg tunnel, to and including the tunnel. North England Street access ramp will remain open to local traffic and Colonial Williamsburg buses through Spring 2024.

“We appreciate motorists’ awareness and patience as this first phase of this incredibly important infrastructure project begins,” said Superintendent Jerri Marr. “We encourage all visitors to stay safe. Please pay attention to the information provided on the electronic variable message signs, detour signs and caution signs. For everyone’s safety, motorists should be on the lookout for construction workers, vehicles, equipment and any traffic stoppages or lane closures along the parkway.”

Construction is expected to last three years and be completed by June 30, 2026.