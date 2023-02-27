NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three Virginia HBCUs have been awarded grants totaling over $9.6 million to expand high-speed internet access.

Norfolk State Univesity, Virginia State University and Virginia Union University received grants from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program (CMC).

The program is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

The following amounts were awarded to each university.

Norfolk State University $3,898,789

Virginia State University $2,799,180

Virginia Union University $2,987,765

“At Norfolk State University, we see the future in our students and in our communities. The support provided by NTIA to connect with our minority communities allows us to resolve the broadband/digital inclusion challenge. We look forward to a future that is more inclusive, where everyone is prepared to take their future into their own hands because they will have access and opportunity. This project is another example of NSU’s commitment to transforming the lives of our student population as they become 21st-century leaders,” said Javaune Adams-Gaston Ph.D, Norfolk State University President.