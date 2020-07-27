3 children from Emporia killed in Interstate 95 crash

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WAVY/AP) – Charges are currently pending in a crash that claimed the lives of three children from Emporia.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash on southbound I-95 in Greensville County around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Their investigation revealed that a southbound 2013 Honda CR-V was hit in the rear by a 2016 Dodge Ram.

The impact of the crash caused the Honda to hit the guard rail and spin out of control, and caused the Dodge Ram to lose control and overturn in the median.

According to a news release, the driver of the Honda suffered non life-threatening injuries. Two girls in her vehicle, ages 9 and 11, died upon impact, and a 12-year-old girl was hospitalized and died two days later.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, 49-year-old Travis Benjamin Vigil, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was a contributing factor, State Police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

