NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three vessels caught fire and sank Monday morning at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk.

The Coast Guard told WAVY that it worked with Norfolk firefighters to put the fires out, and no injuries were reported.

One vessel did float away, and was obstructing the main channel as of 6:30 a.m. Monday. There’s a 500-yard safety area around that wreckage.

No pollution has been reported at this time and the cause of the fires is still under investigation.