HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three teenage girls were arrested Sunday after Hampton police say they fired shots into the air near a church on Fox Hill Road.

Hampton police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Fox Hill Road near Community Presbyterian Church for a shots fired call.

The investigation found the three teens were in the area, and the oldest shot the gun, police say. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The oldest teen, a 16-year-old from Newport News, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting within city limits, possession of a firearm by a minor and obstruction.

Another one of the teens, a 15-year-old girl from Hampton, was charged with one count of concealment of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The youngest, a 14-year-old girl from Newport News, was charged with one count of assault on a law enforcement officer.