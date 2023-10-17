SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after a four-vehicle crash on Route 164 near College Drive.

Suffolk firefighters say the crash before 8:25 a.m. led to moderate damage reported overall, with photos showing significant front-end damage to at least two cars.

The cause of that crash is still under investigation at this time.

Firefighters say crews also responded to a separate crash Tuesday morning with a driver running into a tree. WAVY’s working to learn where that crash took place, but firefighters say the driver was not injured.

The SUV that ran into a tree on Oct. 17, 2023 in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

That crash is being investigating by Suffolk PD.