ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Saturday morning at an Accomac home.

The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department says it responded just after 9 a.m. to the home on Front Street, just off Route 13 between Baptist Bible Church and Eastern Shore Head Start.

Crews from Onancock, Parksley and other agencies used multiple hand lines to extinguish the fire.

3 people were taken to the hospital after this house fire on Front Street in Accomac on October 22, 2022 (Courtesy of Onancock Volunteer Fire Department)

The three occupants were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. There was no update on their condition as of Monday morning.

The home had major damage, photos from the scene show, and the fire extended to three vehicles. The cause is still under investigation.