3 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk

Three people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a three-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk. (Photo courtesy of Suffolk police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a three-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near Liberty Spring Road, near Liberty Spring Christian Church. One of the drivers has life-threatening injuries, and two others have non life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The cause of the crash hasn’t been determined at this time, but officials said at 8:30 a.m. that the road would be closed for the next few hours for the investigation.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.

