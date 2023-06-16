RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced the members selected for his antisemitism task force, and three of them are from Hampton Roads.
According to a press release, the task force, which was announced in February, is the first of its kind in the United States and will focus on monitoring, gathering information, educating, and coordinating with police regarding instances of antisemitism.
Members of the task force include Attorney General employees, law enforcement, educators, and leaders within Virginia’s Jewish community.
Among the members selected, three are from the Hampton Roads area: Chief Program Officer from United Jewish Foundation of Tidewater, Robin Mancoll, Former Norfolk Police Chief, Michael Goldsmith, and Former Chairman of the Virginia Community College System, Bruce Meyer.
Below are the rest of the members chosen for the task force:
- David Brand – Chair. Special Assistant to the Attorney General for Outreach.
- Christine Lambrou Johnson – Senior Assistant Attorney General, Office of Attorney General Section Chief of Office of Civil Rights
- Meredith R, Wiesel – Anti Defamation League (ADL) Regional Director.
- Daniel Staffenberg – CEO, Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, Virginia
- Mark B. Rotenberg – Vice President ,University Initiatives and Legal Affairs, Hillel International
- Vicki E. Fishman – Director, Virginia and D.C. Government and Community Relations Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington
- Joel Taubman – Candidate for the Virginia Bar. Former Law Clerk, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law