RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced the members selected for his antisemitism task force, and three of them are from Hampton Roads.

According to a press release, the task force, which was announced in February, is the first of its kind in the United States and will focus on monitoring, gathering information, educating, and coordinating with police regarding instances of antisemitism.

Members of the task force include Attorney General employees, law enforcement, educators, and leaders within Virginia’s Jewish community.

Among the members selected, three are from the Hampton Roads area: Chief Program Officer from United Jewish Foundation of Tidewater, Robin Mancoll, Former Norfolk Police Chief, Michael Goldsmith, and Former Chairman of the Virginia Community College System, Bruce Meyer.

Below are the rest of the members chosen for the task force: