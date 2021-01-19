3 locals arrested after Capitol riots, including ‘Camp Auschwitz’ man, to make first appearance in DC court

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Three people from the Tidewater area arrested after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots will make their first appearance in U.S. District Court in Washington on Tuesday.

Douglas Sweet, Cindy Fitchett and Robert Keith Packer, the man in the “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, are set to appear virtually in court at 1 p.m.

All three had their first hearings in Norfolk on Jan 13 in Norfolk Federal Court, with backlash after Packer was released without having to pay bond.

Robert Packer’s mugshot courtesy Western Tidewater Regional Jail

Cindy Fitchett was booked in Western Tidewater Regional Jail

Doug Sweet (Facebook)

Sweet and Fitchett are both from Mathews County. Neither spoke with WAVY, but Sweet’s mother said “he’s under the spell of Trump.”

The three aren’t the only people from Hampton Roads facing federal charges after the insurrection.

A charter boat captain from Virginia Beach, Jake Hiles, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building.

Jake Hiles posted on his Facebook page during the riots. (U.S. District Court District of Columbia)

Documents say Hiles wrote on Facebook “Feelin cute… might start a revolution later. IDK.” with a location tag reading “in Capitol Hill.”

Hiles’ neighbor says he’s not surprised by the arrest warrants due to Hiles’ past behavior. “I think what they did in the Capitol, it was awful. These people think it’s rioting and protesting, but it was far worse. It was insurrection and take-over,” the neighbor said.