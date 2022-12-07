SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Nansemond Parkway and Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon injured three people.

The injuries, according to Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, are non-life-threatening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Emergency Communications was notified of the crash at 3:34 p.m. involving an occupied school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection, which is near Nansemond River High School.

One juvenile was injured and released to their parent, while another juvenile was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the passenger vehicle was also taken to an area hospital.

Suffolk Public Schools is arranging for alternative transportation for the remaining students on the bus.

Nansemond Parkway is currently closed in both directions.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.