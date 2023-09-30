VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ferrell Parkway and Indian River Road Friday evening.

Two people were trapped in one vehicle and needed to be extricated, police said, and those two, along with another person, were taken to area hospitals.

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening at the intersection of Ferrell Parkway and Indian River Road in Virginia Beach. (Photo – Virginia Beach Fire Department)

Virginia Beach Fire, Virginia Beach Rescue and the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the crash around 7:33 p.m. Engine 19 arrived to find two vehicles involved and upgraded the crash to an entrapment response for two entrapments.

Virginia Beach police are investigating the cause of the crash.