1 of 3 winners bought ticket in Smithfield, jackpot grows to estimated $1.35 billion

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Three tickets from Virginia won $10,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, but there were no jackpot winners as it now grows to an estimated $1.35 billion.

Across the state, 178,551 tickets won prizes in the Mega Millions drawing. However, no ticket matched all six numbers to win what was a $1.1 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing are 7-13-14-15-18 and the Mega Ball number is 9.

Tickets winning $10,000 matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number. The tickets were bought at the Smithfield BP at 1808 S. Church St. in Smithfield, the Beulah BP Mart at 4224 Beulah Road in Richmond and the 7-Eleven at 1907 Emmett St. in Charlottesville.

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. Friday, and tickets can be bought until 10:45 p.m. that evening.