3 escape from second floor of burning JCC home with help from firefighters, neighbor

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were able to escape the second floor of a burning home early Thursday morning in James City County with help from firefighters and a neighbor.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of Hidden Lake Drive in the Rolling Woods area.

JCC Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said the three occupants were sleeping at the time and were able to leave the home through a second-floor window onto their porch roof.

The first fire crews on scene and a neighbor were then able to get the family down safely using ladders before the fire was brought under control at 3:43 a.m. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire, which caused heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the home, is still under investigation and the three occupants have been displaced.

The James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire Department and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety assisted in the call.

