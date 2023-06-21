SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A single-story home on North Capital Street in Suffolk sustained damage as the result of a fire Tuesday night.

There were no reported injuries, and three adults were displaced as a result of the fire, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said.

(Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Emergency Communications dispatched the fire at 11:11 p.m., and the first crews arrived four minutes later and found fire in the rear of a single-story home, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and engine companies executed an interior attack while the ladder company performed searches.

The fire was contained to the rear or the residential structure, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating its cause and origin. It was declared under control by 11:31 p.m., as Suffolk Police provided scene and traffic control.