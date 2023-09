SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Sunday morning apartment fire in Suffolk has left three people displaced.

The call came in just before 10:30 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a detached garage that was converted into an apartment.

Firefighters attacked the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes. The fire was under control around 10:40 a.m.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire.