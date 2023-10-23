CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three adults are displaced following a residential fire in Chesapeake Monday morning.

According to officials, the report of a shed fire came in around 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Woodbaugh Drive, in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and two sheds in the backyard. All three structures sustained significant damage due to the fire.

With assistance from Suffolk’s Department of Fire & Rescue and Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services, crews managed to put the fire out just before 3 a.m.

Three adults were home at the time of the fire, and were safely evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Due to the amount of damage to the home, the occupants have been displaced. The Red Cross will not be assisting.

Two neighboring homes sustained minor exterior damage. The occupants of those homes were not displaced.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.