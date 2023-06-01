HOLLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been displaced after a house fire Thursday in the Holland area of Suffolk.

Suffolk firefighters say they responded to the 200 block of Round Tree Lane at 1:02 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire was “well advanced,” so crews used an aggressive interior attack, Fire Chief Michael Barakey says.

  • Three people have been displaced after a house fire June 1 in the Holland area of Suffolk. (Courtesy of Suffolk FD)
No occupants or pets were found in a search and the fire was marked under control at 1:39 p.m.

The home has heavy smoke and fire damage, Barakey says, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.