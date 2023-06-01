Three people have been displaced after a house fire June 1 in the Holland area of Suffolk. (Courtesy of Suffolk FD)

HOLLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been displaced after a house fire Thursday in the Holland area of Suffolk.

Suffolk firefighters say they responded to the 200 block of Round Tree Lane at 1:02 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire was “well advanced,” so crews used an aggressive interior attack, Fire Chief Michael Barakey says.

No occupants or pets were found in a search and the fire was marked under control at 1:39 p.m.

The home has heavy smoke and fire damage, Barakey says, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.