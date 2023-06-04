SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– A fire at a two-story duplex has left three people displaced in Suffolk.

Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Crews arrived at the 6200 block of Cambridge Drive before midnight on Saturday. Fire units faced heavy smoke and high heat conditions, but were able to get the fire under control around 12:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate before fire crews arrived, and there were no injuries. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.