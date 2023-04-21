CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people and their three dogs are displaced after a house fire Friday in the Portlock area of Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshal Robert Warren says crews from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach responded to the home in the 2100 block of Haverford Drive after getting the call at 11:40 a.m.

Several hoses were brought to the rear of the home, where smoke was visible, but Warren says the fire was put out before they were needed. The fire was officially marked under control at 12:01 p.m.

Warren says smoke was found in an interior rear wall, but no fire was located in the wall and attic space. The cause was found to be accidental.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help those displaced.