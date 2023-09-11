Virginia Beach firefighters work a fire at a town house on Old Clubhouse Road on Sept. 9, 2023 (Courtesy of VBFD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been displaced after a fire at a Virginia Beach town house of the weekend.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 3 p.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of Old Clubhouse Road in the Scarborough Square area.

Heavy smoke poured out when the front door was opened, firefighters say, and it was upgraded to a working fire.

The fire was marked under control at 3:13 p.m. with no injuries reported. Photos show significant damage inside in the kitchen area.

The damage to the home’s kitchen area.

The cause is still under investigation.