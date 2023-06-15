A serious crash shut down Highway 12 on Pea Island, NC on June 12, 2023. (Photo provided by NCDOT)

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A Rodanthe man and two women from the Southside area of Virginia died after a head-on crash Monday morning on Route 12 on the Outer Banks.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened just before 11 a.m. on Hatteras Island, 10 miles south of Nags Head City limits, near the Pea Island Visitor Center.

They say the driver of a Dodge Minivan, 25-year-old Elijah Midgette, didn’t take a curve heading south and went straight into a Chevrolet SUV that was heading north. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the SUV was carrying five woman from Virginia, and the driver and driver’s side backseat passenger both died at the hospital. They were 68-year-old Carolyn Elmore, from Bracey, Virginia, and Elizabeth Sadler, of Black Ridge, Virginia.

The three other women in the SUV, ages 66, 76 and 74, were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Highway patrol says it’s still unclear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, which closed the portion of Highway 12 for more than two hours on Monday.