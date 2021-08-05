3 dead after crash in Greensville County, Virginia

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County, Virginia, Thursday afternoon.
Virginia State Police said troopers responded to the crash around 3:50 p.m. on Slagles Lake Road near Water Wheel Road.
Troopers were still on scene as of 4:45 p.m. All lanes were blocked at that time.
Police did not release additional information.
