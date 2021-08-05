3 dead after crash in Greensville County, Virginia

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County, Virginia, Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded to the crash around 3:50 p.m. on Slagles Lake Road near Water Wheel Road.

Troopers were still on scene as of 4:45 p.m. All lanes were blocked at that time.

Police did not release additional information.

All lanes SB and NB closed on Rte 610 in the County of Greensville near Water Wheel Rd due to crash.

Detours in place:

– North traffic use Sussex Drive

– South traffic use Otterdam Rd — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) August 5, 2021

