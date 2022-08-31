VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach.

Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road. The victim said she was assaulted and robbed before the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Virginia Beach police say they were able to find the suspect vehicle a short time later and took all three suspects into custody without incident with help from Norfolk police.

The suspects, 18-year-old Taquan Robinson, 18-year-old Taveon Calhoun and the 17-year-old were all charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. Robinson and Calhoun are from Norfolk, and police have not identified the juvenile.

Taquan Robinson (left) and Taveon Calhoun

The case is still under investigation.