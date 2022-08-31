VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach.

Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road. The victim said she was assaulted and robbed before the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Virginia Beach police say they were able to find the suspect vehicle a short time later and took all three suspects into custody without incident with help from Norfolk police.

The suspects, 18-year-old Taquan Robinson, 18-year-old Taveon Calhoun and the 17-year-old were all charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. Robinson and Calhoun are from Norfolk, and police have not identified the juvenile.

Taquan Robinson (left) and Taveon Calhoun

The case is still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.