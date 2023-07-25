VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the 3-alarm fire that destroyed three businesses on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront earlier this month has been ruled accidental.

According to a press release, investigators have completed their investigation into the fire and say the origin of the fire was in a void space just below the roof that ran throughout the structure.

VBFD also says the direct cause of the fire is undetermined and that it will be classified as accidental.

Property owners of the Oceanfront structure will be responsible for the clean-up and rebuilding of the businesses, according to VBFD.

This is breaking news and will be updated.