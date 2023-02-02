VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a call Monday night that displaced 3 adults and 1 pet.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in the 500 Longfellow Avenue in Aragona Village at around 6:15 PM. The fire department said that initially, the call was regarding heavy smoke, but shortly after the crew arrived, the fire erupted and extended through the roof.

The crew was able to extinguish the fire by 6:49 p.m.

No injuries have been reported and the case is currently under investigation.