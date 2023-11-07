NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 27th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food and Fund Drive kicks off at 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 and ends at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.

The drive is hosted by Classic Rock 106.9 The Fox (WAFX) and FM99 (WNOR). WAVY’s Hampton Roads Show is also a proud sponsor of the drive and will be on site at the Hampton location to help kick things off.

“Our generous listeners, staff, and clients look forward to many of our events each and every year. However, the annual Mayflower Marathon is always at the top of the must attend list,” said Carol Commander, WNOR and WAFX General Manager. “In good times and bad, they have opened their cupboards and wallets to help the area food banks. We appreciate the support of the entire community in supporting our Mayflower Marathon’s mission to end hunger.”

The food drive will run around-the-clock at the following five locations:

Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy., Virginia Beach

Kroger Marketplace, 1017 University Blvd., Suffolk

Kroger at Coliseum Central, 1050 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton

Kroger, 5007-2 Victory Blvd., Yorktown

Moyock Welcome Center, 106 Caratoke Hwy., Moyock, N.C.

Those who wish to give can simply drive through with their donations. There will also be an online donation option for anyone unable to visit one of the sites in person.

Last year, the drive collected enough food and monetary donations to provide more than 730,000 meals.

For complete details about the food drive visit FM99.com or 1069theFox.com.