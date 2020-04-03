$25k given to help Hampton Roads sex trafficking survivors during COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Survivor Ventures will receive a $25,000 grant to help sex trafficking survivors in Hampton Roads overcome economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The money was granted by Safe House Project, a national nonprofit organization that helps survivors of child sex trafficking in America, according to a news release.

Survivor Ventures will reportedly use the money to meet the immediate needs of sex trafficking survivors in Hampton Roads, including helping them find stable housing and jobs.

“Pre-COVID-19, survivors of human trafficking experience dozens of barriers to housing, employment, healthcare, and obtaining basic resources and services,” Survivor Ventures Executive Director Tiffany McGee wrote in the news release. “The coronavirus makes this daily struggle even more life-threatening. This grant is just another example of the Safe House Project being ahead of the curve in thoughtful and timely disbursement of funds that maximize survivor success.”

Safe House Project has seen a rise in the national numbers of sex trafficking cases during the COVID-19 crisis. Fewer donations are being made to support programs that help sex trafficking surviviors, as well, according to the news release.

Learn more about how Safe House Project and Survivor Ventures are trying to help sex trafficking survivors here.

