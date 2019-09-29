25-year-old Waverly man dies after car crashes into tractor-trailer

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man died after his car crashed into a tractor-trailer Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Cabin Point Road, just east of Warwick Road.

The man was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis in the eastbound lanes when he crossed over into the westbound traffic, troopers say.

The man’s car hit the rear of a tractor-trailer, causing it to spin out of control and stop on the shoulder of the road, according to State Police.

Troopers say the man was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Troopers identified the man who died as Shaquille O’Neal Delk.