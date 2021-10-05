25-year-old man killed in crash on I-64 in New Kent Co.

NEW KENT CO., Va. (WAVY) – A 25-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in New Kent County Friday night.

Virginia State Police said they were alerted around 9:30 p.m. about the crash on Interstate 64. The investigation determined the driver of a 2016 Honda ran off the road and hit several trees in the median. There was reportedly no evidence of braking before the collision.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Darius Gillus, was wearing a seatbelt, but police said he died at the scene.