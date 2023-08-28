VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — About 2,400 power outages were reported in Virginia Beach Monday morning, in the Lynnhaven area near Virginia Beach Blvd. from Rosemont Road to London Bridge Road, Dominion Energy’s power map shows.

By 8:30 a.m., that number was down to about 800 outages, and Dominion said it expected all of the impacted customers would have their power restored by 11 a.m. By 9 a.m., all but a handful of customers had their power back.

The cause is still pending investigation.