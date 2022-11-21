SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man died in a crash Monday on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk.

Suffolk police say it happened at Virginia Ham Drive, between Wilroy Road and Suburban Drive, and the roadway was shut down for some time as police investigated.

Captain Michael Wise with Suffolk PD says officers were dispatched between 3 and 4 p.m. but the crash is believed to have happened earlier. WAVY started hearing reports of the crash around 4:30 p.m., but police did not confirm there was a death until just before 9 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Suffolk resident Kevin Cotton. Investigators are working to learn more, including what led up to the crash.