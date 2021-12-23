22-year-old pleads guilty to 2019 Smithfield homicide

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield.

Court documents show that Rojawn Warren pleaded guilty to several charges on October 25, 2021, including first-degree murder. The charges stem from a 2019 homicide.

According to police, officers responded to a 7-Eleven at 603 W. Main Street at 10:52 p.m. on November 13 for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene, then later identified as 21-year-old Desmond Smith, of Smithfield.

Deputy Chief Matthew Rogers later said police were looking for Warren and had three warrants for his arrest.

He turned himself in several days later and was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm inside a building.

Warren is set to be sentenced on February 14, 2022.