22-year-old James City County man dead following motorcycle crash on Route 199

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 22-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash in James City County over the weekend.
According to James City County Police, officers were called to the crash around 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the Route 199 West ramp.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old James City County resident Logan Anderson, was traveling westbound when he reached the crest of a hill where traffic was backed up from a red light.
Police say Anderson lost control of the motorcycle trying to avoid the stopped traffic and crashed into the rear of another vehicle.
Anderson was sent to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
