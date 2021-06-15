21-year-old woman found shot after crash on Terminal Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound after a crash Monday night on Terminal Boulevard in Norfolk.

Police say they responded to the crash around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Terminal Boulevard.

Officers found the victim suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General for treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

The shooting was one of several in Norfolk and throughout Hampton Roads overnight. There were also shots fired at a vehicle on I-64 near 15th View.