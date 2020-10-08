21-year-old woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old Sussex County woman died Wednesday after crashing head-on into a dump truck.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at Hunt Road, west of Little Mill Road. The driver of a Honda Fit, Elyssandra Nicole Reeves, was traveling in the center of the road when she collided head-on with the truck.

Reeves, of the 1800 block of Walkers Mill Road in Sussex, was flown to Chippenham Hospital, where she later died. The driver of the dump truck wasn’t injured.

Police say Reeves wasn’t wearing her seat belt at the time, and alcohol and speed are not considered contributing factors to the crash.

