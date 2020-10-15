21-year-old killed after being ejected in James City County crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man from New Kent died after he was ejected from his truck during a crash Wednesday night.

James City County police say the crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 4600 block of Rochambeau Drive near the intersection of Cloverleaf Lane.

A Toyota Tacoma driven by Tyler Raymond Eveland was heading west when it ran off the road and hit a stump. The vehicle flipped on its side and ejected Eveland, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the vehicle traveled about 400 feet during the crash and landed upright.

Police say Eveland was not wearing his seat belt, but no other details are available at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

