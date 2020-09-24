PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Portsmouth, police said.
The call came in reporting a person had a gunshot wound around 5:30 p.m., Portsmouth Police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said.
The victim, a 21-year-old, was shot in the lower body.
They were taken to a local hospital by medics.
Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- 21-year-old injured in shooting in Portsmouth Thursday
- What are some of the nationwide solutions to help students most in need during the pandemic?
- 2 dead, one injured in triple shooting on Apple Avenue in Hampton
- Secretary DeVos to visit Hampton University during National HBCU Week
- Health officials to NN airport: Reconsider holding Trump rally