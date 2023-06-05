HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The 2023 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program kicked off Monday in Portsmouth.

The program gives those who are eligible a $50 voucher that can be used at select farmers’ markets across Hampton Roads.

Below are the following requirements to be eligible for the program:

Must be 60 years or older and can provide a photo ID

Must be a resident of Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight or Southampton County

Must meet income requirements or no more than $2,248 in monthly income for a one-person household or $3,040 monthly income for a two-person household

Can not live in the same home and are not an immediate family member of the farmer who grows the produce

Those who are accepted into the program will be able use the voucher at the following farmers market locations:

Portsmouth City Senior Station, 3500 Clifford St., Portsmouth: June 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

East Suffolk Rec Center, 138 S. Sixth St., Suffolk: June 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hayden Village Senior Center 683 Oak St., Franklin: June 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cuffee Center, 2019 Windy Rd., Chesapeake: June 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Horace Downing Senior Center, 555 E. Liberty St., Norfolk: June 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sullivan House, 2033 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach: June 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be found on the Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia’s website.