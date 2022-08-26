VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Military Aviation Museum in Pungo will not host its popular Warbirds Over the Beach event this October.

The museum cited labor shortages and current aircraft maintenance constraints. The event features many World War I and World War II-era planes and other military equipment from that time period.

“After a careful review of our current aircraft maintenance constraints, we have made the difficult decision to revise our flying activities for the remainder of 2022,” the museum wrote on Facebook. “This revision will temporarily reduce the total number of aircraft maintained in flying status within the collection, so that each airplane retained on the flying list will continue to receive the highest standard of care and workmanship from our mechanics.”

The museum says they’ll released a revised date for the 2023 show in the future.

“We are all sorry for the disrupted travel plans that this will no doubt cause and are sorry that you may miss an opportunity to see some of your favorite WWII aircraft in flight. Please be assured that the show will be back, and bigger than ever, in the coming year.”

However the museum says its Tanks and Tracks event on October 1-2 is still on. The event features World War II tanks, weapons such as flamethrowers and more.

