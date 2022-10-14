HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner! Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule. Check back here for regular updates to the guide.

Chesapeake

Halloween night: Trick-or-Treat hours will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31 for children up to 14. The City’s trick-or-treat ordinance was updated in 2019 when City Council voted to remove the (never before used) penalty of jail time and to raise the age limit to 14, making it one of the least restrictive ordinances in all of Hampton Roads.

Events:

Celebrate Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum Join members of the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum for trick or treating, Halloween games, crafts for kids, and history. When: Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum

COVA x Goin’ Coastal ‘Trunk or Treat!’ at The Garage Brewery Bring the family out for trunk or treating, outdoor activities, food, craft beer and a vehicle decorating competition. When: Sunday, October 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: The Garage Brewery, 1011 Eden Way N

Trunk or Treat at Churchland Baptist Church Bring the entire family for trunk-or-treating at the church. There will be games, crafts, prizes, and candy. Costumes encouraged. When: Saturday, October 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: Churchland Baptist Church, 3031 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake



Elizabeth City

Trick or Treat in the Downtown Business District It is the 2nd Annual Trick or Treat in Downtown Elizabeth City. The event is for kids and costumes are encouraged. Local businesses will put a poster in their window to let you know they are involved and ready to pass out candy. When: Saturday, October 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Downtown Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police Department Trunk or Treat Trunk or Treat in Downtown Elizabeth City. Family friendly event on Halloween. When: Monday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: On Main Street from MLK to N. Road Street

EC-PC Parks & Recreation Department’s Kids Flix Movie More information to come. When: Friday, October 28 at 8:15 p.m. Where: Mariners’ Wharf Park, 200 South Water Street

DECA Toys and Treats Night Fun, fall event for 5th grade children and under with music, food, games, hay rides, candy, and more. Dinners will be available for purchase. Tickets are $5 for kids and parents get in for free. When: Thursday, October 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: Pasquotank County High School Gym, 1064 Northside Road



Hampton

Halloween Night: From dusk until 8 p.m. your children ages 12 and younger can go Trick-or-Treating. To look at the city ordinance, click here.

Events:

Halloween Movie Night Theta Pi Epsilon Sorority, Inc presents Halloween Movie Night. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be playing at this family friendly and free event. Chairs and blankets are recommended. Food and beverages are available for purchase. There will be treat bags provided to kids. When: Saturday, October 29 with activities beginning at 5 p.m. and movie at 6 p.m. Where: 3300 Block of Sunnyside Drive

Howl-O-Ween Doggy Costume Contest Dog costume contest benefitting the Animal Aid Society. When: October 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: The St. George Brewing Company, 204 Challenger Way

Halloween Trunk or Treat Trunk or Treat at the church after a two year break. It will be a fun Halloween event. When: Sunday, October 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Northampton Christian Church, Hampton Campus, 1409 Todds Lane



Isle of Wight & Smithfield

Halloween Night: Trick-or-treating is for children 12 and under.

Events:

Witches Night Out A free event in Downtown Smithfield with food, drinks, and shopping specials. When: Thursday, October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: Downtown Smithfield

Halloween in the Park A free, family event at the park. There will be an outdoor screening of The Addams Family 2 (2021), face painting, food trucks, free popcorn, and a costume contest. When: Friday, October 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Carrollton Nike Park, 13036 Nike Park Road

Halloween Story Walk Free, family activity in downtown Smithfield in the month of October. When: Event runs from October 11 to October 31 Where: Visitor Center, 319 Main Street, Downtown Smithfield



Newport News

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Events:

Night of the Living Museum Halloween event for families with children aged 12 and under with activities including a live animal show, nighttime hike, crafts, and games. Tickets are required for the event, however children 2 and under are free. When: October 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: Virginia Living Museum, 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd

Halloween Family Movie Night Watch the Addams Family 2 and enjoy crafts, giveaways, and inflatables with the entire family. The event is free and popcorn will be provided while supplies last. Food vendors will be on-site with items for purchase. Costumes are encouraged. When: Saturday, October 22 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: 401 Oriana Rd



Norfolk

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Events:

Masquerade in Ghent Head to Ghent with the entire family for a night of Halloween fun with a costume contest, parade, and monster mash. When: Friday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Ghent Neighborhood, Colley Avenue between Shirley Avenue and Brandon Avenue

Norfolk Botanical Garden 13 Plants of Halloween Join Greenhouse Assistant Kayla Hanse and talk about festive plants and their histories. There will be an outdoor portion of the tour. Register for the event at the link. Tickets are available for purchase. When: Wednesday, October 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Norfolk Botanical Garden, 6700 Azalea Garden Rd

2nd Annual Trunk or Treat An event for the entire family going trunk to trunk trick-or-treating and looking at the decorations. It is located at Goodwill Baptist Parking Lot. When: Saturday, October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Goodwill Baptist, 2415 Colonial Ave

ZOOBOO at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk Advanced tickets are required for the event. When: October 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Virginia Zoo, 3500 Granby St

Halloween at the Chrysler Bring your family and watch the artworks come to life on Halloween. There will be crafts, games, and more. When: Sunday, October 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Chrysler Museum of Art, 1 Memorial Pl



Outer Banks, NC

9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes Wear your costumes to the family friendly event with trick-or-treating, vendors, and other fun. When: Sunday, October 30 at 3 p.m. for the parade, and 2 p.m. for the Halloween Party Where: Aviation Park, Kill Devil Hills, Veterans Drive

Dare to Scare 5K & Sweet Treat Fun Run Event for all with an in-person and virtual 5k, and a fun run on-site. When: Saturday, October 22 at 8 a.m. for the 5k and 9 a.m. for the fun run Where: The race starts at the Coastal Studies Institute 850 NC-345, Wanchese and ends at Virginia Tillett Community Center, 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo



Portsmouth

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Events:

Trunk or Treat Fundraiser Trunk or Treat event for the whole family with a ball game, music, games, bounce houses, raffle prizes, and more. Fundraiser benefits Wilson Little League. A costume parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. When: Saturday, October 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: 3703 Willet Drive

It’s Fall Y’all Family friendly community event at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Have fun with activities including, trunk or treat, petting zoo, ice cream, food truck, hay rides, and more. When: Saturday, October 29 from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. Where: Pinecrest Baptist Church, 209 Felton Rd



Poquoson

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating is from dusk to 8 p.m. for children 12 and under.

Events:

Trunk or Treat at Poquoson Baptist Church Free family trunk or treat event with hot dogs, hot cocoa, family photos, and more. When: Sunday, October 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Poquoson Baptist Church, 283 Wythe Creek Road



Suffolk

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Events:

FBC Suffolk: Trunk or Treat Free event for the whole family at First Baptist Church. Attendees can enjoy candy, food, games, costumes, and music. When: Friday, October 28 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: First Baptist Church, 237 N Main St, in the parking lot

Downtown Suffolk Trick or Treat Trick-or-treating in downtown Suffolk at local businesses. Pets are welcome at the event. When: Sunday, October 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Downtown Suffolk



Virginia Beach

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will begin at dusk and end at 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under. For the city ordinance, click here.

Events:

Town Center ‘Town and Treat’ celebration Dress up in your costumes to go trick or treating around Town Center while also enjoying some music, free food, and many other fun activities. When: Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Town Center

Halloween Glow in the Park at the Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium This season brings a Halloween theme to the Adventure Park. There will be Halloween music and lights. The event is for all ages, and for the whole family, except the “Creepy Glow” on Friday, October 28 is recommended for ages twelve and up. Tickets are required. When: Halloween theme until October 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium, 801 General Booth Blvd

Halloween Spooktacular Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform spooky music. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are required. When: Saturday, October 29 at 3 p.m. with pre-concert activities starting at 2 p.m. Where: Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Market Street

Dance Vibe: Halloween Edition Family friendly event at Vibe Park. There will be a costume contest for the whole family, live music, trunk or treat, food trucks, and more. When: Sunday, October 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: ViBe Park, 18th St and Cypress Ave

Ghoula Palooza 2022 A free, family friendly event with music, fun activities, and vendors. Costumes encouraged. To register, view this link. When: Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive

VBSPCA Howl-O-Ween Pub Crawl Join the Virginia Beach SPCA for the second annual Howl-O-Ween Pub Crawl and Costume Contest! You can register HERE . When: Saturday, October 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Aloha Snacks, 501 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451 This is a dog-friendly event, so bring your pup, get out your costumes, and get ready for a pub crawl like no other!



Williamsburg

Halloween Night: Trick-or-Treating will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is for children 12 and under.

Events:

Boo Bash at the Beach A family friendly event with music, games, pumpkin decorating, and more. Visitors are welcome to wear costumes, but no mask costumes will be allowed. There will be trick-or-treating for ages 12 and under. When: Saturday, October 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Jamestown Beach Event Park, 2205 Jamestown Rd

Spooky Stories at the Library For ages 9 to 12, visit the James City County Library to hear spooky stories and create your own. There will be snacks. Check out the website to reserve your spot. When: Friday, October 28 at 4 p.m. Where: James City County Library, 7770 Croaker Rd

Halloween Pumpkin Carving & Movie Night Celebrate Halloween with some family fun at the James City County Library. One pumpkin will be provided for each family, and tools will be available. They ask visitors to bring chairs and blankets for the outdoor viewing of Monster House (PG). When: Saturday, October 29 at 5 p.m. Where: Location: James City County Library, 7770 Croaker Rd

The Count’s Spooktacular – Busch Gardens A family-friendly Sesame Street Halloween Event will have trick-or-treating, dancing, a hay maze, and costume parade. The festive event is included with admission Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Visitors can expect a different experience each weekend they visit. When: Saturday and Sundays through October 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Busch Gardens, 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard

The Great Pumpkin Hunt York County Parks & Recreation presents the Great Pumpkin Hunt at New Quarter Park for ages 5-12. Register by October 14 to participate. There will be games, activities, treats to collect, and pumpkin carving. When: Saturday, October 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: New Quarter Park, 1000 Lakeshead Drive



Halloween Safety

