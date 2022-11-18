NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19.

The tribe is the main sponsor for the third straight year for the Turkey Trailer, now in its 14th year. Berkley community leader Mechele Hairston and Solid Rock Worldwide Outreach Ministry run the event.

“We are very grateful for HeadWaters and The Pamunkey Tribe’s generous support of our

annual Turkey Trailer,” Hairston said. “Their support is crucial as we

provide food to hundreds of families and is an example of their commitment to the Norfolk

community.”

This year’s will be at the Military Circle Mall parking lot closest to the McDonald’s off East Virginia Beach Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers say you must pre-register ahead of time at this link and no walk ups will be permitted. There will be one allotment of food per family.

The event was held the last two years at Harbor Park, with more than 7,000 families receiving help. HeadWaters says the tribe has provided more than 350,000 meals in total to Norfolk residents through partnerships with 10 local food pantries.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the Turkey Trailer again this year,” said Robert Gray, Chief of

the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. “The continued challenges as a result of COVID-19 and rising food

prices have exacerbated concerns over food insecurity, making this year’s Turkey Trailer

especially important for our neighbors in the Norfolk community. We have always viewed

HeadWaters as a partnership between the Tribe, the City of Norfolk and the local community

and we are honored to have the opportunity to provide meals for the community this

Thanksgiving.”

The Norfolk casino was approved via voter referendum in November 2020 and is expected to open in 2024. The tribe has also planned a temporary gambling facility for the parking lot of its future permanent facility. That’s expected to open in spring 2023.

Anyone who wants to volunteer for the Turkey Trailer is asked to contact Hairston at 757-541-0929.