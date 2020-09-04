2-year-old airlifted to CHKD after dog attack in Elizabeth City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
chkd generic

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A 2-year-old was airlifted from Elizabeth City to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk on Thursday after a dog attack.

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office didn’t have many details in a press release Friday, but said it happened around 2:20 p.m. at 118 Brickhouse Lane, and the child suffered multiple puncture wounds.

The dog was seized by Pasquotank County Animal Control. No one is facing charges in the case at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10