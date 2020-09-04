2-year-old airlifted to CHKD after dog attack in Elizabeth City

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A 2-year-old was airlifted from Elizabeth City to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk on Thursday after a dog attack.

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office didn’t have many details in a press release Friday, but said it happened around 2:20 p.m. at 118 Brickhouse Lane, and the child suffered multiple puncture wounds.

The dog was seized by Pasquotank County Animal Control. No one is facing charges in the case at this time.