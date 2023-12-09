VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are searching for a man they say abducted his 2-year-old daughter from her bed.

Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department

According to police, Zuri Dorsey was taken from her home on the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive Saturday morning by her estranged father Deandre Alante Dorsey.

Zuri is 2-feet tall and weighs about 34 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing only underwear and a jacket.

Deandre is wanted for six outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach. He suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and it is unknown if he has his medication with him.

Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department

The 27-year-old man is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black hoodie.

Police believe he could be headed towards Lawrenceville, Va.

At this time, there is no description of the vehicle he is driving.

Anyone with information about Zuri or Deandre’s whereabouts should contact VBPD missing persons detectives at 757-385-4401.