2 winning $150,000 Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Lottery says two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Hampton Roads, both brought in a $150,000 prize.

The two tickets matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball number. The winning tickets were bought at the Wawa on East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton and Tinee Giant on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

While the tickets would normally win $50,000, both players spent an extra dollar for Power Play when they made their purchases.

The Power Play number in last night’s drawing was three times the amount, which means the prizes were tripled to $150,000.