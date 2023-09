One of the two vehicles that crashed just before the Monitor-Merrimac in Suffolk on Sept. 21, 2023 (Suffolk Fire & Rescue photo)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the foot of the bridge-tunnel.

Photos from the scene show one car that crash into a guardrail and another that ran off the side of the road.

One of the two vehicles that crashed just before the Monitor-Merrimac in Suffolk on Sept. 21, 2023 (Suffolk Fire & Rescue photo)

WAVY’s working to learn more about possible injuries and the cause of the crash.

Northbound lanes have since reopened.