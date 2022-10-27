VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the Acredale area of Virginia Beach Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. this morning in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway, near Indian River Road. The crash involved two vehicles.

When WAVY crews arrived on scene, they found a motorcycle and a car involved. At this time, the extent of injuries are unknown but police say the crash was serious.

The area remained closed for approximately three hours while units cleared the crash. The road reopened to traffic at approximately 3:30 p.m.