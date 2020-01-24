2 Sentara hospitals selected to participate in grant-funded Violence Intervention Program

(WAVY) – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara CarePlex Hospital are among the seven hospitals in Virginia to participate in an initiative aimed at improving public safety and health for victims of violence in communities.

Each hospital will receive $400,000 per year for two years to implement programs to help break the cycle of violence and help survivors achieve positive long-term recoveries, according to Dale Gauding, spokesman for Sentara Healthcare.

The Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program (HVIP) collaborative grant, awarded to the VHHA Foundation, the charitable affiliate of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA), is designed to expand resources for survivors of serious violence during and after hospitalization. This includes shootings, stabbings and sexual assaults.

“This generous grant will provide stability to hire skilled professionals to maintain a consistent presence for our patients and communities,” said Jay Collins, chief of trauma at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and professor of surgery at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Last year, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a regional Level I adult trauma center, treated 327 gunshot wounds, up from 300 in 2018.

According to Sentara Healthcare, of those 327 victims, 281 were males, mostly between 20 and 29 years old. Victims were as young as 15 and as old as 65.

“It breaks our hearts to see trauma patients from violence for a second and third time,” said Valeria Mitchell, RN, manager of the trauma service at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Virginia’s HVIP Collaborative will focus on serving patients who need treatment for gunshot wounds, stabbings, or assault as well as sexual and domestic violence.

“Survivors of the street and domestic violence often return to their homes with little or no social support to prevent future violence,”said Kapua Conley, president of Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton.

“This program will serve as a guiding light to those trapped in the darkness of violence,” Conley said.

In May 2019, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the award of $2.45 million in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant funding to support the implementation of the HVIP model at select Virginia hospitals.

The grant is part of a funding package approved by the Criminal Justice Services Board of DCJS.

